Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $1.36 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12,475.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,937.5% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period.

IJT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.28. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,870. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.62 and a 52-week high of $144.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

