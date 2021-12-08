Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases 15,152 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned 3.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,411,000. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 167,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,213 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,328 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.46. 127,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,099. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59.

