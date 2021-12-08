Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases 38,957 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,957 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.1% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,147,000 after acquiring an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,519,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,426,000 after buying an additional 75,023 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 874,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,276,000 after buying an additional 127,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,707,000 after buying an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 453,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 128,214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.19. 5,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,572. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65.

