LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) General Counsel Nicole Miller Sells 8,751 Shares

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 8,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $151,042.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nicole Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Nicole Miller sold 13,851 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $248,348.43.

LZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 801,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,322. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $40.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.92.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on LZ shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

