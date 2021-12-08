LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Gap Down to $49.74

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.74, but opened at $48.26. LeMaitre Vascular shares last traded at $48.26, with a volume of 89 shares changing hands.

LMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

