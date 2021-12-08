Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.72

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and traded as low as $3.35. Leonardo shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 99,492 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Leonardo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FINMY)

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

