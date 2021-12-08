Leslie’s (LESL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect Leslie’s to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leslie’s stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 58.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 40.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 82,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 456.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,882 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

