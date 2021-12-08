Lewis H. Ferguson Sells 900 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $69,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CCOI stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.59. 358,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,188. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 153.12 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.38 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.19.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 664.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

