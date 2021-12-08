Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.49

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 193355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LXP shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $76,840,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $68,466,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 266.7% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,425,000 after buying an additional 4,929,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,681,000 after buying an additional 4,479,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,613,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

