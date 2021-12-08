LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $9.42

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $9.15. LG Display shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 8,594 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. UBS Group cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 12.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LG Display by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

