LHT Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, LHT has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $151,727.43 and approximately $8.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00009642 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005893 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

