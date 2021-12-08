Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $286.70

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.70 and traded as low as $279.55. Li Ning shares last traded at $282.03, with a volume of 7,522 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Ning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Li Ning from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Li Ning alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.70 and a 200-day moving average of $282.93.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.