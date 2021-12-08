Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires 288 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after buying an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,456,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,455,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,717,000 after buying an additional 90,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.42.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $410.48. 4,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,921. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $417.85. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $386.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

