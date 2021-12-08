Liberty Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 265,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.31. 20,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,634. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.38. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

