Liberty Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.56. 167,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,382. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $91.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.39.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

