Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,994 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,099,000 after buying an additional 263,767 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.4% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,070,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,489,000 after purchasing an additional 557,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,355,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,313,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 10.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,242,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,720,000 after acquiring an additional 303,470 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 7.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,986,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,113,000 after acquiring an additional 215,285 shares during the period. 59.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LILAK shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.32.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

