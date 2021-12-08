Liberum Capital Cuts Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target to GBX 920

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 965 ($12.80) to GBX 920 ($12.20) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WKP. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.88) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.92) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 922 ($12.23).

WKP opened at GBX 843.50 ($11.19) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 843.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 869.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 687.56 ($9.12) and a one year high of GBX 979 ($12.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.78.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

