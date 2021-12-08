Liberum Capital Raises British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target to GBX 630

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price objective upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 585 ($7.76) to GBX 630 ($8.35) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.63) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.63) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.63) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on British Land from GBX 618 ($8.20) to GBX 650 ($8.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 538.33 ($7.14).

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 521.20 ($6.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 506.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 511.80. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 424.42 ($5.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 551.20 ($7.31).

In related news, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.98) per share, for a total transaction of £24,848.24 ($32,950.86). Also, insider Mark Aedy purchased 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £4,206.08 ($5,577.62).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

