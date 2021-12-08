Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,385 ($18.37) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SEGRO in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.58) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.58) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,250 ($16.58) to GBX 1,310 ($17.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,266.33 ($16.79).

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 1,428 ($18.94) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,303.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,212.89. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 869.80 ($11.53) and a one year high of GBX 1,437 ($19.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £17.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74.

In related news, insider Linda Yueh bought 4,716 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.84) per share, for a total transaction of £59,893.20 ($79,423.42).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.