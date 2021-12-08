Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 132 ($1.75) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.06% from the company’s current price.
LON SGC opened at GBX 74.55 ($0.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £410.67 million and a P/E ratio of 12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,518.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 79.09. Stagecoach Group has a one year low of GBX 63.92 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 110.90 ($1.47).
Stagecoach Group Company Profile
