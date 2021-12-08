Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 132 ($1.75) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.06% from the company’s current price.

LON SGC opened at GBX 74.55 ($0.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £410.67 million and a P/E ratio of 12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,518.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 79.09. Stagecoach Group has a one year low of GBX 63.92 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 110.90 ($1.47).

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

