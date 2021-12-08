Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Trading Down 4%

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) shares dropped 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.47 and last traded at $20.48. Approximately 17,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 862,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Life Time Group Company Profile (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.