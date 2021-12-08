Lightstreams (PHT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $714,095.64

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $714,095.64 and approximately $145.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

