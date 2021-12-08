Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lilium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Lilium will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lilium.

LILM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lilium in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lilium in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth $15,799,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lilium in the third quarter worth $10,510,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lilium in the third quarter worth $8,647,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LILM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. 8,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,616. Lilium has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83.

About Lilium

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

