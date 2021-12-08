LiquidApps Market Capitalization Reaches $6.74 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and $21,980.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001316 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00031949 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

