Liquidity Services (LQDT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $786.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 24,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 172.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 47.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 33.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

