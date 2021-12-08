Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $722.41 million and $25.66 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00045249 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.78 or 0.00217762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

