Lisk (LSK) Price Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $381.57 million and approximately $60.44 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00006024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00038001 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00022127 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001790 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.