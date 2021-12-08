Litecoin Plus (LCP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $115,455.65 and approximately $2.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

