LiveWorld (LVWD) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS: LVWD) is one of 219 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare LiveWorld to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for LiveWorld and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveWorld Competitors 1203 6037 11284 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 36.02%. Given LiveWorld’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiveWorld has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld 8.09% N/A N/A LiveWorld Competitors -1.97% -77.28% 1.46%

Volatility and Risk

LiveWorld has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld’s competitors have a beta of 3.30, meaning that their average stock price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveWorld and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $8.56 million $370,000.00 10.01 LiveWorld Competitors $2.93 billion $328.57 million 50.42

LiveWorld’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld. LiveWorld is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LiveWorld competitors beat LiveWorld on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc. engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms; management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services; customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

