Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.80) to GBX 63 ($0.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.65) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 63 ($0.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.68) to GBX 54 ($0.72) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 57.14 ($0.76).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 46.87 ($0.62) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 30.82 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 51.58 ($0.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £33.28 billion and a PE ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.25.

In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($107,658.52).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

