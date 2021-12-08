Lobstex 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $51,094.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last week, Lobstex has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0581 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $51,094.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,864,384 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

