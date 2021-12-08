Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International stock opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.40. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $76.70 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.