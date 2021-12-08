Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Given New GBX 1,150 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 950 ($12.60) to GBX 1,150 ($15.25) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.34) price target on shares of Lok’nStore Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

LON:LOK opened at GBX 940 ($12.47) on Wednesday. Lok’nStore Group has a 12-month low of GBX 540 ($7.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,000 ($13.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £281.77 million and a P/E ratio of 85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 869.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,229.49.

In other Lok’nStore Group news, insider Charles Peal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($11.14), for a total transaction of £252,000 ($334,173.19).

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.