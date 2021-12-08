Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,229.49

Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,229.49 ($16.30) and traded as low as GBX 940 ($12.47). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 949 ($12.58), with a volume of 9,029 shares traded.

LOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.34) target price on shares of Lok’nStore Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.34) price target on shares of Lok’nStore Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £284.46 million and a PE ratio of 85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 869.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,229.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.67 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $4.33. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.20%.

In other news, insider Charles Peal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($11.14), for a total transaction of £252,000 ($334,173.19).

About Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK)

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

