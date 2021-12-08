London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LNSTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LNSTY opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

