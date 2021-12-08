LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) PT Raised to GBX 283

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 255 ($3.38) to GBX 283 ($3.75) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LMP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 270 ($3.58) to GBX 280 ($3.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.78) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($3.98) to GBX 305 ($4.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 272.57 ($3.61).

LMP stock opened at GBX 277.40 ($3.68) on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 280.80 ($3.72). The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 259.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 413.31.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.28), for a total transaction of £39,520 ($52,406.84).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

