Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Trading Up 2.2%

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA) were up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.66 and last traded at C$11.65. Approximately 6,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 10,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.40.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Los Andes Copper to C$15.06 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a market cap of C$316.48 million and a P/E ratio of -137.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.69. The company has a current ratio of 16.08, a quick ratio of 15.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile (CVE:LA)

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.