Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA) were up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.66 and last traded at C$11.65. Approximately 6,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 10,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.40.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Los Andes Copper to C$15.06 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a market cap of C$316.48 million and a P/E ratio of -137.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.69. The company has a current ratio of 16.08, a quick ratio of 15.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

