Lossless (LSS) Price Reaches $0.85 on Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Lossless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001673 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $30.36 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00058109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,373.37 or 0.08630460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00060750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00081271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,752.11 or 1.00154753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

