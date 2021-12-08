Lotto Market Capitalization Tops $30.98 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lotto has a market cap of $30.98 million and $3,380.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

