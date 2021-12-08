Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $256.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $173.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.46 and a 12-month high of $257.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.23.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

