Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $256.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.46 and a 1 year high of $257.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

