LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,436 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $146,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 935.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,093,000 after purchasing an additional 432,129 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 169.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 604,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after purchasing an additional 380,265 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9,629.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after purchasing an additional 311,697 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 39.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after purchasing an additional 303,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.10.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.18. 3,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,944. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.12. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.05 and a 52-week high of $176.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.07.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.