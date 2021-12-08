LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.03

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.03 and traded as high as $9.82. LSB Industries shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 260,679 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $834.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.86 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 111.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 78,231 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 41,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.