Lua Token (LUA) Price Hits $0.0605 on Major Exchanges

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lua Token has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lua Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00043978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.88 or 0.00220808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

Lua Token (LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

