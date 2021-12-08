LuaSwap (LUA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $193,363.00

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a market cap of $9.37 million and $193,363.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00044096 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.00220362 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LUA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 222,470,592 coins and its circulating supply is 131,339,662 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

