Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Stock Price Up 2%

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) rose 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 231,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 245,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

LUCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

