Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Lululemon Athletica worth $92,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 98,675.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $129,887,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.04.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $434.95 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $437.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.