Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $434.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $437.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.24.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

