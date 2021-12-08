Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Lulus Fashion Lounge alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of LVLU opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.