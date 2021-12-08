Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Down to $90.58

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.58, but opened at $88.10. Lumentum shares last traded at $91.01, with a volume of 998 shares traded.

LITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $97,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,410 shares of company stock worth $4,167,454. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lumentum by 32.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

